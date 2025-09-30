Fasting for detox: Myth v/s facts

Fasting has been touted as a detox method for ages, but myths often overshadow the facts. Many believe fasting can cleanse the body of toxins, but scientific evidence supporting these claims is limited. Knowing what fasting can and cannot do is important for anyone looking to improve their health. This article delves into common misconceptions about fasting and what it really does to your body.

#1 Myth: Fasting removes all toxins One common myth is that fasting removes all toxins from the body. However, the human body already has efficient mechanisms, such as the liver and kidneys, to filter out toxins. While some studies suggest intermittent fasting may improve metabolic processes, it doesn't eliminate toxins directly. Relying solely on fasting for detoxification may give you a false sense of security about health.

#2 Myth: Fasting boosts metabolism significantly Another misconception is that fasting gives a huge boost to metabolism. While short-term fasting may increase metabolic rate slightly by promoting hormone production like norepinephrine, the effect is temporary. Prolonged fasting can actually slow down metabolism as the body adapts to conserve energy by reducing its basal metabolic rate.

#3 Myth: Fasting guarantees weight loss Many believe that fasting guarantees weight loss without any effort. While calorie restriction through fasting may lead to weight loss initially, it's not a sustainable long-term strategy for most people. Once normal eating patterns resume, lost weight often returns quickly if lifestyle changes aren't made alongside dietary adjustments.