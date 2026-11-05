Meet feijoa, a vitamin C-rich tropical fruit
What's the story
Feijoa, a tropical fruit also known as pineapple guava or guavasteen, is becoming increasingly popular for its unique taste and nutritional benefits. Native to South America, this green fruit has a sweet and tangy flavor that many liken to a mix of pineapple, apple, and mint. Apart from its delicious taste, feijoa is loaded with vitamins and minerals that can improve your health. Let's take a look at the nutritional profile of feijoa and its health benefits.
#1
Rich source of vitamin C
Feijoas are an excellent source of vitamin C, which is essential for boosting the immune system.
Just one serving can provide more than 50% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C.
This antioxidant helps protect cells from damage by free radicals, and supports collagen production for healthy skin.
#2
High fiber content
The fiber content in feijoas is another reason why they are so healthy.
Eating fiber-rich foods can help you with digestion by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation.
A single serving of feijoa can give you about 10% of your daily fiber requirement, making it a great addition to a balanced diet.
#3
Low-calorie fruit option
For those watching their calorie intake, feijoas make an excellent low-calorie snack option.
With only about 55 calories per serving, they provide a satisfying sweetness without adding too many calories to your diet.
This makes them ideal for weight management or as part of a calorie-controlled diet plan.
#4
Contains essential minerals
Apart from vitamins, feijoas also contain essential minerals like potassium and calcium.
Potassium is important for maintaining healthy blood pressure levels by balancing sodium effects in the body.
Calcium is important for bone health, as it strengthens bones and teeth when consumed regularly as part of an overall healthy diet plan.