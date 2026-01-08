Fennel + bottle gourd: 5 recipes you'll love

Fennel and bottle gourd are two ingredients that can make your summer meals light and refreshing. Fennel, with its mild anise-like flavor, goes perfectly with the subtle taste of bottle gourd. Together, they can be used in a variety of dishes that are not just healthy but also delicious. Here are five recipes that use these ingredients to make your summer dining experience better.

Dish 1 Fennel and bottle gourd salad A fennel and bottle gourd salad is a crisp, refreshing dish ideal for hot days. Thinly slice fresh fennel bulbs and combine them with grated bottle gourd. Add a squeeze of lemon juice, salt, and pepper to taste. This salad is not just easy to prepare but also a great way to enjoy the natural flavors of both ingredients without overpowering them.

Dish 2 Bottle gourd soup with fennel seeds A soothing bottle gourd soup infused with fennel seeds is perfect for a light meal or appetizer. Cook diced bottle gourd until soft, then blend it into a smooth puree. Add water or vegetable broth as needed for consistency. Season with salt and pepper, and finish by stirring in crushed fennel seeds for added aroma and flavor.

Dish 3 Stir-fried bottle gourd with fennel Stir-frying is an excellent way to retain the nutrients of bottle gourd while enhancing its taste with fennel. Cut the bottle gourd into thin strips and saute them in olive oil until tender. Add some crushed fennel seeds during cooking to bring out their essence. This dish goes well as a side or main course when served with rice or flatbread.

Dish 4 Fennel-infused bottle gourd raita Raita is a cooling yogurt-based side dish that goes perfectly with spicy meals. To make fennel-infused bottle gourd raita, grate some fresh bottle gourd and mix it with plain yogurt. Add roasted cumin powder, salt, and finely chopped mint leaves for flavor. A pinch of crushed fennel seeds can be added for an aromatic twist that makes this simple yet delightful accompaniment even better.