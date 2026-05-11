Fennel bulbs: 5 recipes you'll love

Fennel bulbs are a versatile ingredient that can elevate any dish with their unique flavor. Their mild anise-like taste makes them a great addition to both savory and sweet recipes. Here are five gourmet recipes that highlight the distinct qualities of fennel bulbs, giving you a chance to explore new culinary horizons. From salads to desserts, these dishes will inspire you to incorporate fennel into your cooking repertoire.

Dish 1 Fennel and citrus salad This refreshing salad pairs the crispness of fennel with the sweetness of citrus fruits. Thinly slice the fennel bulb, and combine it with orange and grapefruit segments. Add some olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for seasoning. The result is a vibrant dish that balances the earthiness of fennel with the bright flavors of citrus.

Dish 2 Roasted fennel with herbs Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of fennel bulbs while adding depth through caramelization. Cut fennel into wedges and toss them with olive oil, thyme, rosemary, salt, and pepper before roasting at 200 degrees Celsius until tender. This simple preparation highlights the herbaceous notes in fennel while making it an ideal side dish or a base for other creations.

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Dish 3 Fennel bulb gratin A gratin is a creamy, cheesy dish that makes for a perfect comfort food. For this one, slice fennel bulbs thinly and layer them in a baking dish with cream or milk mixed with grated cheese like Gruyere or Parmesan. Season with nutmeg, salt, and pepper before baking until golden brown on top.

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Dish 4 Pickled fennel bulbs Pickling is an amazing way to preserve the unique taste of fennel bulbs. Slice them thinly and place in a jar with vinegar, sugar, salt, and spices like mustard seeds or coriander seeds. Let them sit in the fridge for a few days before using them as a tangy condiment or salad topping.