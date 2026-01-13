Figs or prunes: Which is better for your breakfast bowl?

Figs and prunes are two popular fruits that are often added to breakfast bowls for a healthy start to the day. Both are packed with nutrients, but they differ in taste, texture, and nutritional profile. Knowing these differences can help you choose the right fruit for your breakfast needs. Here, we take a look at the nutritional benefits of figs and prunes to help you make an informed choice.

#1 Fiber content comparison Both figs and prunes are excellent sources of dietary fiber, which is essential for healthy digestion. Figs provide about three grams of fiber per 100 grams, while prunes pack around seven grams per 100 grams. The higher fiber content in prunes makes them a better option for those looking to up their fiber intake. More fiber can help keep you fuller longer and support digestive health.

#2 Vitamin content analysis Figs and prunes are also rich in vitamins that promote overall health. Figs are a good source of vitamin A and vitamin K, while prunes provide more vitamin K and vitamin B6. Vitamin B6 is important for brain health, while vitamin A promotes good vision. Depending on which vitamins you want to prioritize in your diet, you can choose one over the other.

#3 Natural sugar levels examined Natural sugars in fruits provide a quick source of energy without added sugars. Figs have about 16 grams of natural sugar per 100 grams, whereas prunes have about 38 grams per 100 grams. If you're watching your sugar intake or looking for lower-calorie options, figs may be the better choice due to their lower sugar content.