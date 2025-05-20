Peaceful getaways: Top lighthouse retreats to visit
Lighthouse retreats are the best way to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
These places are stunning and provide a peaceful setting where one can unwind and enjoy nature's beauty.
With their rich history and breathtaking views, lighthouses make the perfect getaways for peace-seeking souls.
Be it perched on rugged cliffs or nestled by calm beaches, these retreats promise an unforgettable experience.
Cape Neddick
Coastal charm at Cape Neddick Light
Cape Neddick Light, aka Nubble Light, is located in Maine. This beautiful lighthouse sits on a small, rocky island a few meters off the coast.
Tourists can enjoy stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean while exploring the nearby trails and beaches.
The area is perfect for photographers who want to click the lighthouse against moody skies or during sunset.
Point Reyes
Tranquility at Point Reyes Lighthouse
California's Point Reyes Lighthouse has all the makings of an ideal escape. With its gorgeous ocean views and surrounding lush greenery, you can never go wrong with this historic site.
Located within Point Reyes National Seashore, the place offers a chance to hike on scenic trails that lead to secluded beaches.
The lighthouse can be reached through a steep staircase that offers beautiful views at the top.
Heceta Head
Solitude at Heceta Head Lighthouse
Heceta Head Lighthouse in Oregon has gained fame for being perched on a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Surrounded by lush forests and pristine beaches, it is an ideal setting to unwind and reflect.
You can even stay overnight at the adjoining bed-and-breakfast, where you will get to enjoy cozy accommodation while listening to waves crashing below.
Split Rock
Peaceful escape at Split Rock Lighthouse
Minnesota's Split Rock Lighthouse sits majestically on Lake Superior's North Shore.
This iconic landmark offers visitors sweeping views of both water and forested landscapes throughout the year.
The surrounding state park has several hiking trails that let you explore dense woods leading down to pebble-strewn shores—which is a perfect spot for picnics or quiet contemplation amidst nature's splendor.