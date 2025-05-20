5 tennis ball exercises for stronger wrists
Improving wrist strength is crucial for everything, from sports to daily activities.
One of the simplest and most effective ways to strengthen your wrist is through tennis ball exercises. They're handy, cheap, and can be done almost anywhere.
With a few targeted movements using a tennis ball, you can drastically improve your grip strength and overall wrist stability.
Here are some practical exercises to get you started on your journey to stronger wrists.
Grip exercise
Squeeze the ball
The basic squeeze exercise involves holding a tennis ball in one hand and squeezing it as hard as possible for five seconds before releasing.
Repeat the same process ten times for each hand.
This exercise targets the muscles in the forearm and improves grip strength over time.
With consistent practice, you will notice improvements in your wrist's endurance and power.
Rotation exercise
Wrist rotations with ball
Wrist rotations require you to hold a tennis ball in your palm and rotate your wrist clockwise and counterclockwise.
Rotate ten times in each direction for both hands.
This exercise increases flexibility and range of motion in the wrists, which is essential for preventing injuries in activities with repetitive motions.
Flexion drill
Finger flexion exercise
For finger flexion, begin by placing a tennis ball snugly between your fingers and thumb.
Then, press them together as tightly as possible before releasing the pressure slowly.
Repeat the action 10 times for each hand.
This particular drill not only strengthens the individual muscles of the fingers but also enhances the overall dexterity and coordination of the entire hand, making it a comprehensive exercise for improving hand function.
Coordination practice
Ball pass between hands
Passing a tennis ball back and forth between hands improves coordination as well as hits grip strength.
Begin by passing the ball from one hand to another at chest level without dropping it.
Gradually pick up speed as you get more comfortable with this movement pattern over time.