Tips for picking the perfect hat style
What's the story
Hats have always been a fashion staple, serving style and functionality.
Many celebrities have made hats a part of their signature look, turning it into a must-have accessory.
Be it classic fedoras or the trendy bucket hats, there's a hat style for everyone.
Finding your signature hat can amp your wardrobe and give your everyday looks a touch of celebritiness.
Here's how you can find your perfect hat style inspired by famous personalities.
Timeless choice
Embrace the classic fedora
The fedora is another classic that has been a favorite among celebrities for ages.
With its structured brim and indented crown, it gives a classy look to different shaped faces.
Wear it with a casual or formal outfit for an effortless chic look.
Stars like Johnny Depp have been spotted wearing fedoras time and again making them synonymous with cool sophistication.
Casual appeal
Try out trendy bucket hats
Bucket hats have made quite the return in the last few years, owing to their casual charm and flexibility.
These hats are ideal for sprucing up a relaxed vibe in any attire, while also protecting one from the sun.
Stars like Rihanna have embraced this trend by adding bucket hats to their streetwear ensembles, proving they can be both stylish and utilitarian.
Glamorous flair
Opt for wide-brimmed elegance
Wide-brimmed hats ooze elegance and glamour, making them perfect for special occasions or sunny days out.
With their large brims providing enough shade, they are a practical yet stylish choice.
Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez often opt for wide-brimmed hats to complete their glamorous ensembles, and they prove how these accessories can amp up any outfit's appeal.
Vintage charm
Experiment with newsboy caps
Bringing vintage charm to modern fashion, newsboy caps are rounded-shaped caps with a short brim design, reminiscent of early 20th-century styles donned by newspaper boys on city streets across America during those times.
This cap adds character without overpowering other elements within one's ensemble.
Think David Beckham, who frequently dons newsboy caps when off-duty but still looking dapper nonetheless.
Artistic edge
Go bold with statement berets
Berets give an artistic edge through simplicity, and boldness, which you largely impart through color or embellishments added onto the fabric itself.
They're versatile enough to work, dressed up or down, depending on the occasion at hand.
Take inspiration from Taylor Swift, whose love affair with the beret continues to inspire fans worldwide to embrace this iconic French accessory themselves.