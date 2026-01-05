Finger waves: How to nail this iconic hairstyle

Finger waves are a classic hairstyle that gives an elegant, vintage look. The technique involves creating S-shaped waves in the hair using fingers and a comb. Popular in the 1920s and 1930s, finger waves are making a comeback for their timeless appeal. They can be styled on different hair lengths and textures, making them versatile for different occasions. Here's how you can master this iconic hairstyle.

Tip 1 Preparing your hair Before you start styling finger waves, make sure your hair is clean and dry. Apply a generous amount of mousse or styling gel to give your hair the hold it needs. Use a wide-tooth comb to detangle your hair gently. This step is important as it makes sure that the products are evenly distributed throughout your hair, making it easier to mold the waves later on.

Tip 2 Sectioning your hair Divide your hair into small sections, depending on how defined you want the waves to be. For tighter waves, go for smaller sections; for looser ones, go for bigger ones. Clip each section separately so that you can focus on one at a time without getting distracted by the others.

Tip 3 Creating the waves Start at the front of one section by making an "S" shape with your fingers while holding a fine-toothed comb against it for support. Slide both down together until you reach the end of that section, then pin it in place with bobby pins until it dries completely if using wet-set methods like gel or mousse application techniques mentioned earlier.