Why Finland's lake ferries are a must-experience

Finland is home to some of the most stunning lake ferries that provide a unique way to explore its beautiful waters. These ferries not only connect different parts of the country but also offer breathtaking views and an opportunity to experience Finland's natural beauty. From serene lakeside journeys to vibrant city connections, these ferries are an essential part of Finland's transport network and tourism appeal.

#1 Saimaa Lake ferry experience Saimaa Lake, Finland's largest lake, provides an amazing ferry experience. The ferries here connect towns such as Lappeenranta and Savonlinna, giving you a chance to explore the lake's many islands and waterways. The journey gives you an opportunity to see the beautiful Finnish countryside, with forests and traditional wooden houses lining the shores. The ferries are equipped with comfortable seating, making it a pleasant ride for all passengers.

#2 Archipelago Sea adventures The Archipelago Sea is dotted with thousands of islands, and its ferries are the best way to explore this intricate maze. Departing from Turku, these ferries connect several islands, making it easy for locals and tourists to hop from one place to another. The journey through this archipelago is nothing short of breathtaking, with crystal-clear waters and lush greenery all around.

#3 Lake Pihlajavesi connections Lake Pihlajavesi is famous for its scenic beauty and well-connected ferry services. These ferries connect towns like Jyvaskyla and Laukaa, making it easy for people to travel without having to drive long distances. The calm waters of the lake make for a peaceful journey where you can sit back and enjoy nature's tranquility.

