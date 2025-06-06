Strengthen your ankles with these simple exercises
Ankle strength is critical for maintaining balance and agility, particularly in sports and daily activities.
Strong ankles can prevent injuries and boost overall performance.
By incorporating certain exercises into your routine, you can improve ankle stability, flexibility, and strength.
Here are five effective exercises to strengthen your ankles, which can eventually improve your agility.
Calf raises for ankle strength
Calf raises are a simple but effective exercise to target muscles around the ankle.
Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and slowly lift your heels off the ground, balancing on the balls of your feet.
Hold for a few seconds before lowering back down.
Repeat the movement 10 to 15 times in sets of three to four for optimal results.
Ankle circles enhance flexibility
Ankle circles also help improve flexibility and range of motion in the ankle joint.
Sit comfortably with one leg extended out in front of you.
Rotate your foot clockwise 10 times and then switch to counterclockwise rotations for another 10 repetitions.
This exercise can be performed daily to maintain joint health and flexibility.
Resistance band exercises build strength
Using a resistance band can add an extra challenge to ankle-strengthening exercises.
Secure one end of the band around a sturdy object and loop the other end around your foot.
Gently pull against the band's resistance by flexing and pointing your toes, or moving them side to side.
Perform these movements in sets of ten repetitions each.
Balance board training improves stability
Balance boards are also great for ankle stability and improving proprioception.
Simply stand on one with feet apart and try to keep it level without letting its edges touch the ground.
This improves your endurance and coordination, which is great for something like running or basketball.
Doing it regularly at home can drastically improve your performance in sports that require sharp direction changes.
Toe walking increases endurance
Toe walking is an easy drill to strengthen the endurance of your lower leg muscles, aiding ankle strength.
Do this daily after warming up by walking on your toes, not allowing your heels to touch the ground.
Do this until you're fatigued, then rest. Always stay hydrated to get the best out of every session.