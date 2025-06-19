How to practice mindfulness
What's the story
Mindfulness is a practice that can reduce stress and improve your overall well-being.
For beginners, incorporating simple techniques into daily routines can make a world of difference.
From not needing to invest time or money, these practices are accessible to everyone.
By focusing on the present moment, you can cultivate calmness and clarity amidst the chaos of your daily life.
Here are beginner-friendly mindfulness techniques to help you manage daily stress effectively.
Breathing
Focused breathing exercise
Focused breathing is a simple technique where you focus on your breath.
Find a quiet spot, sit comfortably and close your eyes.
Inhale deeply through your nose for four counts, hold for four counts, and slowly exhale through your mouth for six counts.
Repeat the cycle several times.
This exercise calms the mind by directing attention away from stressors and towards the rhythm of breathing.
Body awareness
Body scan meditation
Body scan meditation requires you to mentally scan every part of your body from head to toe while noticing any sensations or tension without judgment.
Lie down comfortably and close your eyes. Starting from the top of your head, slowly move downwards to your toes, pausing at each area to see how it feels.
This practice promotes relaxation by encouraging awareness of physical sensations.
Walking meditation
Mindful walking practice
Mindful walking is all about being completely present while walking slowly in a quiet space, or outdoors if possible.
Observe every step you take—the lifting of one foot, moving it forward, putting it down—and repeat with the other as you notice how it feels against the ground beneath you.
This technique helps ground oneself to the present moment by focusing on movement, not thoughts.
Gratitude practice
Gratitude journaling habit
Gratitude journaling has become a rage these days. In this, you note down daily things you're thankful for, preferably in the morning or before bed.
This simple practice can help you significantly reduce anxiety by focusing your mind on positive aspects, instead of stressors.
It's an effortless yet impactful way to keep your spirits up and deal with the daily stress, without any external distractions.