Read these books recommended by Sheryl Sandberg

Sheryl Sandberg, one of the most influential faces in the business world today, believes that empathy is the most important thing in a leader's toolkit. Her choice of books also goes on to reflect that understanding, and connecting the dots with people is the key to leading them effectively. Here are five books Sandberg recommends to those who want to be more empathetic leaders.

#1 'Daring Greatly' by Brene Brown Next up is Brene Brown's Daring Greatly, which delves into the power of vulnerability in leadership. Brown makes an argument that embracing vulnerability can lead to stronger connections and more authentic relationships within teams. The book offers insights into how leaders can create an environment where team members feel safe to express themselves without fear of judgment or failure. By fostering openness, leaders can encourage innovation and collaboration.

#2 'The Art of Possibility' by Rosamund Stone Zander This book gives a unique perspective on transforming personal and professional life through creativity and possibility thinking. The authors share 12 practices aimed at shifting perceptions and opening new avenues for growth. Leaders can learn how to inspire their teams by focusing on possibilities instead of limitations, thus creating an atmosphere where everyone feels empowered to contribute their best ideas.

#3 'Emotional Intelligence 2.0' by Travis Bradberry and Jean Greaves Emotional Intelligence 2.0 offers practical strategies to improve emotional intelligence (EQ) - the key to empathetic leadership. The authors suggest the four core EQ skills as self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, and relationship management. By honing these skills, you can learn to understand your emotions as well as those of others, making you a better communicator and conflict resolver.

#4 'Mindset: The New Psychology of Success' by Carol S. Dweck Carol Dweck's book goes in-depth into the idea of mindset—how what we think about our own capabilities determines our level of success. She differentiates between fixed mindset (thinking abilities are innate) and growth mindset (thinking abilities can be developed). Growth mindset leaders promote learning from mistakes and seeing challenges as opportunities to improve, thereby nurturing resilience in their teams.