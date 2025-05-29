You must visit these charming Italian villages
What's the story
Italy has many beautiful villages, each promising a unique insight into the country's glorious history and culture.
Most of these delightful towns can be reached by train, making them ideal for tourists looking for a comfortable yet beautiful trip.
Here are such villages that guarantee an unforgettable experience with their amazing views, historic architecture, and colorful local life.
Coastal village
Vernazza: A coastal gem
Vernazza is one of the five towns that comprise the Cinque Terre region on Italy's northwest coast.
Famous for its colorful houses and small harbor, this village offers stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea.
Vernazza's train station connects it to other towns in Cinque Terre and larger cities like La Spezia and Genoa.
You can explore narrow streets lined with shops or enjoy fresh produce at local markets.
Hilltop Village
Orvieto: Hilltop beauty
Perched atop a volcanic hill in Umbria, Orvieto offers stunning views of the countryside. The village is known for its magnificent cathedral with detailed Gothic architecture.
A funicular railway links Orvieto's train station with the town center, making it a breeze for tourists traveling by train from Rome or Florence.
A walk through its cobblestone streets unveils quaint cafes and artisan shops.
Scenic village
Manarola: Scenic splendor
Manarola is another Cinque Terre gem famous for its dramatic cliffside setting overlooking azure waters below.
Its pastel-colored buildings create postcard-perfect scenes luring photographers from across the globe all year round, thanks to mild weather conditions all seasons (barring winter months).
In winter, temperatures dip slightly but remain comfortable enough without heavy clothing layers elsewhere during colder periods across Europe.
Ancient village
Matera: Ancient wonder
Matera is famous for its ancient cave dwellings in limestone cliffs, which date back thousands of years.
These early human settlements have now transformed into a UNESCO World Heritage Site, due to preservation efforts since the mid-twentieth century.
This way, the future generations can also marvel at these historical structures.