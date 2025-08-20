5 days in Karnataka: Fun things to do

If ancient rock carvings and lush coffee plantations excite you, Karnataka , a southern Indian state, is the perfect place for you! In just over five days, you can witness a mind-boggling combination of history, natural beauty, and culture. The trip would be an incredible opportunity to explore the state's rich heritage and stunning landscapes. Be it history or nature, Karnataka has it all.

#1 Exploring ancient rock carvings Begin your journey by visiting the Badami Cave Temples. These rock-cut temples, dating back to the sixth century, feature intricate carvings of various deities, and mythological scenes. The craftsmanship speaks of the artistry of ancient Indian sculptors. While you explore these caves, you will get an insight into the architectural styles of that era.

#2 Discovering Hampi's ruins Next, you visit Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for its ruins of the Vijayanagara Empire. Hampi, which is spread across 4,100 hectares, has temples, palaces, and market streets that reflect its erstwhile glory. The Virupaksha Temple is one of the oldest functioning temples in India. Strolling through these ruins gives you an insight into medieval South Indian architecture.

#3 Experiencing Mysore's royal heritage Known for its royal heritage, Mysore is also where the magnificent Mysore Palace sits. The stunning architecture showcases a blend of Hindu, Muslim, Rajput, and Gothic styles. Tourists can explore its decadent interiors, complete with stained glass windows and beautiful woodwork. The city also hosts cultural events such as the Dasara Festival which features traditional music and dance performances.