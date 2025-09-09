Fix joint pain with these home remedies

Joint pain can be a stubborn problem for many, affecting daily chores and overall well-being. Though several treatments are available, some prefer natural remedies that can be easily prepared at home. DIY compresses provide a simple and budget-friendly way to combat discomfort. They use easily available ingredients and can offer soothing relief when applied properly. Here are five DIY compresses you can try for joint pain relief.

Tip 1 Warm ginger compress Ginger is praised for its anti-inflammatory properties, so it's another great option for a warm compress. How to use it: Grate some fresh ginger and wrap it in a clean cloth or cheesecloth. Soak the wrapped ginger in hot water for five minutes and apply it to the affected area. The warmth and ginger's natural compounds may reduce swelling and relieve pain.

Tip 2 Cold peppermint compress Peppermint's cooling properties can give you instant relief from joint pain. To prepare this compress, steep peppermint leaves in cold water for ten minutes. Strain the leaves and soak a cloth in peppermint-infused water. Using this cold compress on the painful area can help numb the sensation of pain and reduce inflammation.

Tip 3 Epsom salt compress Epsom salt is high in magnesium and may help relax muscles and soothe joint stiffness when applied as a compress. Dissolve two tablespoons of Epsom salt in warm water and soak a towel or cloth in the solution. Wring out the excess liquid before applying it to the affected joint area for around 15 minutes.

Tip 4 Turmeric paste compress Turmeric has curcumin, which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties that can help those suffering from joint pain. Mix turmeric powder with adequate water to form a paste; you can also add a little olive oil if you want for better consistency. Apply this paste on a cloth or bandage before putting it over your sore joints.