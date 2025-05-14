These dog-friendly scents can calm both you and your pup
What's the story
Creating a calming environment for your dog can help reduce stress and anxiety.
One effective way to do this is by using natural, dog-friendly scents in your home.
These scents not only soothe your pet but also create a pleasant atmosphere for you.
Here are five easy-to-make DIY home scents that are safe for dogs and can help alleviate stress.
Calming mix
Lavender and chamomile blend
Lavender and chamomile are known for their calming properties.
For this, mix dried lavender flowers with chamomile petals in a small bowl.
Place the mixture in a breathable sachet or jar with holes, letting the scent disperse throughout the room.
This combination can help relax both you and your dog, promoting a peaceful environment.
Sweet aroma
Vanilla bean infusion
Vanilla has a sweet aroma that most dogs love.
To make this infusion, split open two vanilla beans and put them in a jar of water. Let it sit for a few days before using it as an air-freshener by placing it around your home.
The subtle scent of the vanilla can have soothing effects on dogs, making them less stressed.
Natural candle
Coconut oil scented candles
Coconut oil is safe for dogs and has a mild fragrance that many find comforting.
Melt coconut oil with soy wax flakes over low heat till fully combined, then pour into candle molds with wicks already placed inside.
Once cooled, light these candles during stressful times to fill the room with their calming scent.
Fresh mist
Citrus herb spray
Citrus fruits (like oranges or lemons) and herbs (rosemary or mint) make for an invigorating but soothing spray.
Boil slices of citrus fruits with fresh herbs in water. Once cooled, strain it into a spray bottle for use around the house (don't spray directly on pets).
This refreshing mist helps uplift moods while reducing anxiety levels.
Warm spice
Cinnamon stick simmer potpourri
Simmering cinnamon sticks on low heat releases warm spices into the air, which many find comforting without being overwhelming for pets when used moderately indoors (ensure proper ventilation).
Just add a few cinnamon sticks with cloves, if desired, into simmering water; let it gently release its aroma throughout rooms where needed most during high-stress periods like thunderstorms or fireworks displays.