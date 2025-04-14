5 elbow exercises you didn't know you needed
What's the story
Elbow joint flexibility is essential for carrying out daily activities with ease.
Regular exercise can help you maintain and improve that flexibility, thus minimizing the risk of injury and discomfort.
In this article, we list five effective exercises to improve elbow joint flexibility.
They are easy to perform and can be included in your daily routine without any special equipment or gym membership.
Stretch 1
Wrist flexor stretch
The wrist flexor stretch focuses on the forearm muscles that attach to the elbow.
To do this exercise, extend one arm in front of you with your palm facing up.
Use your other hand to gently pull back the fingers until you feel a stretch in your forearm.
Hold for 15 to 30 seconds before switching arms.
Stretch 2
Wrist extensor stretch
This exercise targets the opposite side of the forearm unlike the wrist flexor stretch.
Extend one arm with your palm facing down and gently push down the back of your hand with the other hand until you feel a stretch along the top of your forearm.
Hold the position for 15 to 30 seconds before switching sides.
Stretch 3
Tricep stretch
The tricep stretch improves flexibility in both elbow and shoulder joints.
Raise one arm overhead, bend it at the elbow, and reach your hand toward your upper back.
Use your other hand to gently push down on the bent elbow until you feel a stretch along your tricep muscle.
Hold for 15 to 30 seconds before repeating on the other side.
Strengthen 1
Bicep curl with resistance band
Using a resistance band can help boost both strength and flexibility in the biceps and elbows.
Stand on one end of a resistance band while gripping its other end with an underhand grip.
Slowly curl your hand towards your shoulder, maintaining tension in the band throughout the movement.
Execute ten repetitions per set for the best results.
Mobility 1
Elbow circles
Elbow circles improve your joint mobility by increasing blood flow with gentle movements.
Stand straight, stretch your arms out towards the ground, and rotate them in small circular motions clockwise.
Gradually increase the size of the circles as comfortable.
Complete ten rotations in each direction, twice weekly, to improve your outcomes effectively and efficiently.