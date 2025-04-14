Leg day: Don't miss out on these foot exercises
What's the story
Strengthening the arches of your feet can improve your balance, reduce foot pain, and improve your overall foot health.
Many of us experience discomfort due to weak arches, which can result in problems like plantar fasciitis or flat feet.
Adding certain exercises to your routine can help strengthen these muscles and offer better support to your whole body.
Here are 5 exercises to strengthen your feet' arches.
Towel curl
Toe curls with a towel
Toe curls using a towel are another effective way to engage the muscles in your feet.
Sit on a chair and place a small towel on the floor in front of you.
Using your toes, scrunch up the towel towards you, and release it back out.
Repeat this motion for about ten repetitions per foot.
It helps in building strength and flexibility in the arch area.
Heel raise
Heel raises for arch support
Heel raises target both the calf muscles as well as the intrinsic muscles of the foot that support the arch.
Stand with your feet hip-width apart near a wall or chair for balance, if needed.
Slowly lift your heels off the ground as high as possible while keeping toes on the floor, then lower them back down gently.
Aim for two sets of ten repetitions each day.
Resistance lift
Arch lifts with resistance band
Using a resistance band can intensify arch lifts, further strengthening the muscles.
Sit comfortably with legs extended forward and loop a resistance band around the ball of one foot while holding onto both ends firmly.
Keep hands positioned at chest level or higher, depending on how much comfort the user wants.
This should be done during the execution phase itself without compromising the form's integrity.