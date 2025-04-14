Japan beyond the cities: Peaceful islands to explore
What's the story
While Japan is famous for its vibrant cities and rich culture, the country also has a number of serene islands that tourists have largely left unexplored.
These peaceful corners can be an ideal escape from the bustling cities, presenting natural beauty and an insight into traditional lifestyles.
Here are some of the less-known islands that promise peace and an authentic experience away from the crowd.
Iriomote
Okinawa's hidden gem: Iriomote Island
Iriomote Island is located in the Yaeyama Islands in the Okinawa Prefecture. It is enveloped by dense jungles and mangrove forests, which makes it a perfect getaway for nature lovers.
You can kayak through mangroves, hike to waterfalls, etc. With over 90% of its area declared as national parkland, Iriomote remains untouched by development.
This allows visitors to witness pristine nature.
Naoshima
Shikoku's serene retreat: Naoshima Island
Naoshima Island in the Seto Inland Sea is famous for its art installations and museums. It has become a paradise for art lovers with pieces by renowned artists spread out across the island.
The combination of contemporary art with traditional Japanese architecture gives the island a distinct feel.
One can visit the multiple galleries or just relax on the island's peaceful beaches.
Yakushima
Kyushu's peaceful escape: Yakushima Island
Located south of Kyushu, Yakushima Island has ancient cedar forests that are thousands of years old.
The lush green island is where some popular films took inspiration from its mystical settings.
Dense forests, stunning waterfalls, breathtaking views- one can hike on trails and explore all of this on Yakushima Island.
Rishiri
Hokkaido's quiet haven: Rishiri Island
Rishiri Island, off Hokkaido's northern coast, is popular for Mount Rishiri, an extinct volcano that provides stunning panoramic views from its peak.
The island's beautiful coastal landscapes also make it the perfect place for cycling or taking leisurely walks along scenic paths.
The paths, lined with wildflowers (particularly during the summer months), add to the island's natural beauty and provide a tranquil experience for visitors.