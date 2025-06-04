Easy, at-home exercises for stronger knees
Knee joint flexibility and stability are essential to ensure mobility and prevent injuries.
Exercising them can remarkably boost your overall knee health.
In this article, we take a look at five effective exercises that can improve the flexibility and stability of the knee joint.
They are easy, require little equipment, and can be done at home or at the gym.
Using them may reduce discomfort and enhance range of motion.
Leg raises for strengthening
Leg raises are a great exercise to strengthen muscles around the knee without stressing the joint.
To do this exercise, lie flat on your back with one leg bent at a ninety-degree angle and the other straight.
Slowly raise the straight leg to the height of your bent knee, hold for few seconds, then lower it down.
Repeat 10-15 times per leg.
Hamstring curls for flexibility
Hamstring curls are another exercise that focuses on improving flexibility by working on the muscles at the back of your thigh.
Stand straight while holding a chair or wall for support.
Bend one knee as far up as possible towards your buttocks without bringing your upper body forward or backward.
Hold for a second or two before letting your foot down gently.
Try to do two sets of 10 per leg.
Calf raises for stability
Calf raises improve your stability by strengthening your calves and ankles, which also support your knee function while walking or running up the stairs.
Stand with your feet hip-width apart, rise onto your toes, and lower your heels in a controlled manner.
Repeat the same until you hit the set number of reps according to your personal fitness goals set before starting.
Quadriceps stretching routine
Stretching the quadriceps is essential for knee flexibility, since tight quads can put pressure on the joints, causing discomfort or injury.
Start by standing, then pull your heel towards your glutes until you feel a stretch in the front thigh.
Hold for 20 seconds and repeat on the other side.
Do three stretches per side every day for best results.