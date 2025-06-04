5 simple stretches every desk worker needs
For desk bound people, shoulder tension can become a persistent problem.
Stretching regularly can relieve the discomfort and help with posture.
Adding a few easy shoulder stretches to your daily schedule can make a world of difference in how you feel the whole day.
Here are five easy shoulder stretches that every desk worker should practice to stay flexible and avoid strain.
Neck release stretch
The neck release stretch targets the upper trapezius muscles, which tend to get tight due to long hours of sitting.
To do this stretch, sit up straight and gently tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a gentle stretch on the opposite side of your neck.
Hold for about twenty seconds before switching sides.
This stretch helps relieve tension and promotes relaxation in the neck and shoulders.
Cross-body arm stretch
The cross-body arm stretch is ideal for loosening up the deltoid muscles.
Extend one arm across your body at chest height, using your opposite hand to gently press it closer to your chest until you feel a stretch in your shoulder.
Hold this position for 15 to 20 seconds before repeating with the other arm.
This simple exercise helps increase flexibility and reduce stiffness.
Shoulder shrugs exercise
Shoulder shrugs are an easy way to relieve tension built during long sittings.
While sitting or standing, raise both shoulders to your ears as high as possible, hold for a brief moment, and release them back down slowly.
Repeat the motion ten times to help relax tight muscles and improve circulation around the shoulders.
Doorway stretch technique
The doorway stretch is perfect for opening up the chest and shoulders after hunching over a desk all-day.
Simply stand in a doorway with your elbows bent at ninety degrees, and forearms resting against each side of the frame.
Step forward slightly until you feel a gentle stretch across your chest and shoulders, and hold it for fifteen seconds before releasing.
Eagle arms pose
The eagle arms pose stretches both shoulders and engages the upper back, thus being helpful for desk workers.
Extend arms, cross one elbow over the other, and wrap forearms together.
Hold briefly, then switch sides.
Practice regularly for optimal results, improving flexibility and reducing tension in targeted areas consistently over time.