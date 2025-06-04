These simple exercises can keep your knees healthy
Knee joint flexibility and strength are important to stay mobile and injury-free.
Regular workout can help strengthen these features, keeping the knees healthy and active.
In this article, we list five exercises to improve knee joint flexibility and strength.
They can be easily done at home with little equipment, making them ideal for anyone looking to improve their knee health.
Leg raises
Leg raises for strengthening
Leg raises work wonders in strengthening the quadriceps without stressing the knees.
To do this exercise, lie flat on your back with one leg bent and the other straight.
Slowly lift the straight leg to about a foot off the ground, hold for a few seconds and lower it back down.
Repeat this process ten times before switching legs.
Hamstring curls
Hamstring curls for flexibility
Hamstring curls focus on the muscles at the back of your thigh, improving flexibility of the knee joint.
Stand upright while holding on to a chair or wall for support.
Bend one knee, moving your heel towards your buttocks, hold for a moment, then lower it down.
Do 10 repetitions on each leg.
Wall sits
Wall sits for endurance
Wall sits build endurance in both quadriceps and hamstrings, and also work core muscles.
Stand with your back against a wall, and slide down till your knees are at a right angle, as if sitting on an invisible chair.
Hold this position as long as possible before standing up again.
Calf raises
Calf raises to support knees
Calf raises strengthen calf muscles, supporting overall leg stability, including knees' function while movement activities like walking or running uphill/downhill slopes, etcetera.
Stand tall with feet hip-width apart; rise onto toes, lifting heels off floor; pause momentarily, then return heels downward, completing one repetition cycle - aim for completing 15 reps per set!
Step-ups
Step-ups enhance mobility
Step-ups mimic natural movements like climbing stairs, enhancing mobility around joints, especially great for those recovering from injury or surgery involving lower limbs.
Using a sturdy platform or a step about six inches high, step up, leading with the right foot, followed by the left foot, stepping backward, returning to the original stance.
Repeat the sequence, alternating the lead foot every five cycles, 20 steps total.