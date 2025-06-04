5 shoulder blade exercises you must do
What's the story
Shoulder blade tension is a common problem that many of us face due to sitting for long hours, bad posture or stress.
It can cause discomfort and even pain if not dealt with.
Adding these specific exercises into your routine can help you relieve this tension, effectively.
They target the muscles around the shoulder blades, promoting relaxation and flexibility.
Here are five exercises that can relieve shoulder blade tension.
Squeeze
Shoulder blade squeeze
The shoulder blade squeeze is a simple exercise that can improve your posture and relieve tension in the upper back.
For this exercise, sit or stand with a straight back. Pull your shoulder blades together as though you are trying to hold a pencil between them.
Stay in this position for five seconds before releasing. Repeat this movement ten times for optimal results.
Arm stretch
Arm across chest stretch
This stretch targets the muscles around your shoulder blades and helps increase flexibility in the shoulders.
Start by bringing one arm across your chest at shoulder height.
Use your opposite hand to gently press on your elbow, pulling it closer to your body until you feel a stretch in your upper back and shoulders.
Hold for 15 seconds before switching arms.
Cat-cow
Cat-cow stretch
The cat-cow stretch is an effective way to release tension from both the spine and shoulders while improving overall mobility.
Start on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips.
Inhale as you arch your back (cow position), lifting your head and tailbone towards the ceiling; exhale as you round your spine (cat position), tucking chin towards chest.
Needle pose
Thread the needle pose
The threading the needle pose is perfect for stretching tight muscles around the shoulder blades, while also increasing spinal rotation capabilities at the same time.
Start by kneeling down onto all fours again, like the previous exercise, but this time, slide the right arm underneath the left armpit, reaching through the gap between the torso and the floor below, until you feel a gentle pull along the backside region being targeted here specifically too.
Child's pose
Child's pose
Child's pose provides relief from stress collected during daily activities with heavy use of arms and shoulders alike.
Kneel down onto the mat, then sit back onto heels, extending arms forward, resting forehead against the ground beneath.
This way, gravity helps naturally decompress areas needing attention most urgently today, perhaps?