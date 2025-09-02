Want a toned abdomen? Do these exercises

If you want to improve your core stability and fitness, it is important to strengthen your oblique muscles. These muscles, which are found on the sides of your abdomen, are important for a range of movements and maintaining balance. Performing certain exercises regularly can help you target these muscles effectively, improving your posture and reducing the risk of injury. Here are five exercises to build oblique muscle strength.

Tip 1 Russian twists Russian twists is a popular exercise to target the obliques. Sit on the floor with knees bent, and feet flat. Lean back slightly, but keep your spine straight. Hold your hands together in front of you, then twist your torso to one side, bringing the hands towards the floor beside you. Return to center, and repeat on the other side. It improves rotational strength.

Tip 2 Side plank The side plank is a great way to target the obliques while working other core muscles too. Lie on one side, legs extended out and feet stacked. Prop yourself up on one elbow, ensuring it is directly under your shoulder. Lift your hips from the ground so that your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Hold for a few seconds before switching sides.

Tip 3 Bicycle crunches Bicycle crunches are amazing for firing up upper abs and obliques at the same time. Lie flat on your back with hands behind head and legs lifted at a right angle in tabletop position. Bring opposite elbow towards knee as you extend the other leg outwards like a pedaling motion. Alternate sides continuously without pausing between reps.