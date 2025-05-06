5 exercises for stronger triceps
Building stronger triceps is key to achieving well-rounded arm strength and definition.
The triceps, sitting at the back of the upper arm, are an important part of various pushing movements and overall upper body stability.
Adding targeted exercises to the mix can greatly improve muscle growth and endurance in this area.
Here are five effective exercises that can help you develop stronger triceps, each focusing on different aspects of muscle engagement and strength building.
Close-grip bench press
The close-grip bench press is a variant of the traditional bench press that focuses on triceps more than the chest.
By narrowing your grip on the barbell, you shift more of the workload to your triceps.
This exercise not only helps in building strength but also improves muscle endurance over time.
Maintain proper form by keeping elbows close to your body throughout the movement to maximize effectiveness.
Tricep dips
Tricep dips are a versatile exercise that you can do on parallel bars or even a sturdy chair at home.
This bodyweight exercise hits all three heads of the tricep muscle, ensuring balanced development.
To do dips properly, keep your elbows bent at about ninety degrees as you lower yourself down and push back up using your arms' strength without swinging or using momentum.
Overhead tricep extension
The overhead tricep extension is an isolation exercise that focuses on stretching and contracting the long head of the tricep muscle.
Using either dumbbells or a cable machine, this movement involves extending weights above your head while keeping elbows stationary beside ears.
This position allows for maximum stretch and contraction, aiding in both size increase and flexibility improvement.
Skull crushers
Skull crushers are done with weights, in a lying down position. Weights are lowered towards the forehead and then extended back up.
The exercise isolates triceps through an eccentric lowering phase and concentric lifting phase.
It stimulates all sections within the target area, leading to potential muscular hypertrophy when done consistently over time as per individual goals.
Diamond push-ups
Diamond push-ups provide another great way to target those stubborn areas in our favorite trio, collectively referred to as 'triceps.'
By bringing hands together, making a diamond shape under the chest area during the process of performing the exercise itself, guarantees more focus given to the medial head, particularly leading to higher activation levels than regular variants usually performed in gyms globally nowadays.