Want to improve your focus? Try these simple techniques
What's the story
Evenings can get pretty difficult to stay focused at, particularly after a long day.
However, if you add some grounding practices to your evening routine, you can stabilize your focus and increase productivity.
These practices can be simple but effective ways to cool your mind and body, and keep you present and mindful.
Here are five grounding techniques to regain focus during evenings.
Breath control
Deep breathing exercises
Deep breathing exercises are an effective way to ground yourself in the present moment.
By focusing on your breath, you can reduce stress and increase mental clarity.
Try inhaling deeply through your nose for four counts, holding for four counts, and exhaling slowly through your mouth for six counts.
Repeat this cycle several times to feel more centered.
Movement meditation
Mindful walking
Mindful walking means giving attention to every single step you take, while being aware of what is around you. It clears mental clutter and improves focus.
Just walk slowly in a quiet space, focusing on how each foot hits the ground and how your body moves with every step.
This simple exercise can refresh your mind.
Tension release
Progressive muscle relaxation
Progressive muscle relaxation involves intentionally tensing and relaxing different muscle groups in your body.
You should start from your toes and gradually make your way up to the head.
Each muscle group should be tensed for five seconds before you release the tension completely.
This technique works particularly well for releasing the physical tension accumulated throughout the day.
Mental clarity
Journaling thoughts
Journaling is one of the best ways to declutter that mental mess by pouring it out on paper.
Take ten minutes to write down anything and everything that comes to mind without judgment or editing.
This way you not only organize your thoughts better, but also make room for the mental space that you would need for the evening's tasks.
Scent therapy
Aromatherapy with essential oils
Aromatherapy with essential oils such as lavender or chamomile can help create a calming environment suitable for focus-boosting at home or workspaces during the evenings.
Just diffuse these oils around you where you'll be working.
Their soothing fragrances induce relaxation, which significantly helps with concentration efforts.