Try these dishes using jute mallow

Jute mallow is a leafy green vegetable that is a staple in various African cuisines. Though notorious for its slimy texture when cooked, the nutrient-rich vegetable adds a unique taste to dishes. Here are five indigenous African dishes that use jute mallow, making them culturally significant and equally delicious. Each dish gives insight into the diverse ways in which the plant is used across the continent.

Dish 1 Ewedu soup from Nigeria Ewedu soup is another popular Nigerian dish that is primarily made with jute mallow leaves. It is commonly served with amala or pounded yam. The leaves are blended to a smooth consistency and cooked with spices like locust beans and sometimes melon seeds. This soup is particularly known for its health benefits because of the high vitamin content of jute mallow.

Dish 2 Mulukhiyah from Egypt Mulukhiyah is an Egyptian dish that consists of finely chopped jute mallow leaves cooked in broth with garlic and coriander. It is often served over rice or with flatbread, making it a versatile meal option. The dish has historical roots dating back to ancient Egypt, and remains popular today for its rich flavor profile.

Dish 3 Palaver sauce from West Africa Palaver sauce is a delicacy across various West African nations, including Ghana and Sierra Leone. Jute mallow serves as the base of this sauce, which is accompanied by spinach, tomatoes, onions, and spices. It goes perfectly with rice or fufu, and demonstrates the versatility of jute mallow in various cuisines.

Dish 4 Bamia from Sudan Bamia is a traditional Sudanese stew that pairs okra with jute mallow leaves for texture and nutrition. The stew usually has tomatoes, onions, garlic, and spices such as cumin or coriander powder. Served over rice or bread, bamia shows how jute mallow enhances other vegetables in hearty dishes.