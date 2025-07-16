These exercises can relieve your neck tension 

Neck tension has become a common problem for a lot of us, usually due to stress or bad posture. Across Africa, traditional practices have long included exercises to relieve such discomfort. Not only are these indigenous techniques effective, but they're also rooted in cultural traditions. Here are five such exercises that can relieve neck tension, naturally and holistically.

Drive 1 Gentle head tilts Gentle head tilts are a simple but powerful exercise used by many African communities. By gently tilting the head from side to side, you can stretch the neck muscles on the sides. This movement helps improve flexibility and reduce stiffness. Doing this exercise regularly can help you keep your neck mobile and prevent tension from building up.

Drive 2 Shoulder rolls for relaxation Shoulder rolls are another age-old exercise to get rid of neck tension. By rolling the shoulders back and forth in a circular motion, you can relieve stiffness in both shoulders as well as neck. This exercise improves blood circulation and relaxes the upper body muscles, making you feel comfortable.

Drive 3 Neck rotations for flexibility Neck rotations include gently turning the head from left to right while keeping it in line with the spine. This exercise is widely practiced across various parts of Africa, as it improves flexibility and range of motion in the neck area. Regular practice of neck rotations can prevent stiffness and improve overall muscular health.

Drive 4 Chin tucks for posture improvement Chin tucks are an indigenous technique to improve posture while easing neck tension. By gently pulling the chin towards the chest without bending forward, one engages deep cervical flexor muscles that support proper alignment of the spine. Practicing chin tucks regularly helps reduce strain on both upper back muscles, as well as those around your cervical region.