How artists are redefining contemporary illustration 

From unique perspectives to styles that defy the norm, African artists are rewriting the rules of contemporary illustration. They are redefining the very meaning of the term, while also giving the world a glimpse of Africa's rich cultural heritage. Their work is being appreciated globally, making waves in the worlds of both budding and seasoned illustrators. Here are five such African artists.

Yoruba influence Laolu Senbanjo's Yoruba-inspired art Laolu Senbanjo is a Nigerian artist who is famous for his elaborate patterns influenced by Yoruba culture. The artist's style, which he dubs Afromysterics, blends traditional African art with contemporary themes. From fashion collaborations to music videos, Senbanjo's work has been showcased everywhere. This shows the versatility and depth of his illustrations.

Social impact Sindiso Nyoni's social commentary Zimbabwean illustrator Sindiso Nyoni uses his art to speak against problems like inequality and human rights. His bold graphics often include inspiration from African folklore and urban culture, weaving powerful visual stories that strike a chord with audiences across the globe. Nyoni's work is a catalyst for conversation and change.

Minimalism redefined Noma Bar's minimalist approach South African-born Noma Bar is world-famous for his minimalist illustrations that use negative space in a clever way to communicate complex ideas. Bar's work covers a range of media, from editorial illustrations to book covers, where he manages to communicate messages with such simplicity and precision. His approach challenges the viewers to look beyond the obvious.

Vibrant expression Karabo Poppy Moletsane's vibrant aesthetics South African Karabo Poppy Moletsane is known for her vibrant murals and digital illustrations celebrating African identity. Her murals, splashed with bright colors and bold patterns, capture the dynamic spirit of modern-day Africa while also paying homage to its traditions. Moletsane's art has also been featured in international campaigns, amplifying her influence.