Zesty and bright: Lemon recipes you'll absolutely love
What's the story
Lemons are one of those versatile fruits that can lend a refreshing twist to any dish.
Their tangy flavor is just perfect for sweet as well as savory recipes, which is why they are a kitchen favorite.
Whether you want to amp up your dessert or add zest to your main course, lemons can be the star ingredient.
Here are some lemon recipes you would love to try at home.
Sweet treat
Lemon drizzle cake delight
A lemon drizzle cake is a classic dessert that perfectly balances the tartness of lemons with the sweetness of sugar.
The cake is usually made with flour, sugar, butter, and the fresh juice of lemons.
Once baked, it is drizzled with a mixture of lemon juice and sugar while still warm. This way, the syrup seeps into the cake for additional moisture and flavor.
Savory twist
Zesty lemon pasta
Lemon pasta is a simple yet delicious dish that can be enjoyed for any meal.
Cooked pasta is tossed with olive oil, garlic, fresh lemon juice, and zest for an invigorating taste.
Adding freshly grated Parmesan cheese enhances its richness without overpowering the citrus notes.
This dish pairs well with vegetables like spinach or asparagus.
Cool dessert
Refreshing lemon sorbet
Lemon sorbet is another refreshing way to enjoy this citrus fruit in the form of a frozen treat.
It is prepared by mixing water, sugar, and fresh lemon juice and freezing it into an icy delight.
This dessert works great for hot days or between courses of meals as a palate cleanser.
Salad dressing
Tangy lemon vinaigrette
A homemade lemon vinaigrette can elevate any salad by adding a tangy brightness.
Simply whisk together olive oil, fresh lemon juice, salt, pepper, mustard, and honey if you like until emulsified.
Drizzle it over greens, vegetables, nuts, seeds, fruits, and cheeses to your liking.
This dressing is always ready to use whenever required, adding healthiness and goodness to every plate.