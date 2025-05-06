Easy desk workouts to stay active at work
If you're new to fitness, adding short exercises to your day can be a great start.
Desk exercises are ideal for beginners who spend hours on the desk at work.
These quick activities can improve circulation, relieve stress, and boost energy levels without taking much time or equipment.
Here are some easy five-minute desk exercises that can seamlessly fit into your busy schedule.
Leg exercise
Seated leg lifts
Seated leg lifts are another great way to work your lower body without leaving your chair.
For this exercise, make sure you're sitting up straight in your chair with both your feet flat on the floor.
Slowly lift one leg until it is parallel to the ground, hold for a few seconds, and lower it back down again.
Repeat this 10 times for each leg to tone your thighs and boost circulation.
Arm exercise
Desk push-ups
Desk push-ups are a convenient way to work on upper body strength without leaving your workspace.
Stand about two feet away from your desk and place your hands shoulder-width apart on the edge of the desk.
Keep your body straight as you lower yourself toward the desk by bending your elbows and push back up to the starting position.
Aim for 10 reps to target arms and chest muscles effectively.
Neck exercise
Neck stretches
Neck stretches also work wonders for relieving tension from extended periods of sitting and screen-staring.
Sit straight on your chair with relaxed shoulders. Slowly tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a stretch on the other side of the neck.
Hold it for 15 seconds before switching sides. Repeat three sets on each side to enhance flexibility and minimize stiffness.
Core exercise
Seated torso twists
Seated torso twists are the best way to work those pesky core muscles at your desk.
Sit tall, feet flat on the floor, with hands behind head or crossed over your chest for stability.
Rotate your torso slowly from left to right, keeping hips stationary.
Aim for 10 twists per side, focusing on controlled movements rather than speed.