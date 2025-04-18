Surprising benefits of swimming you didn't know about
Swimming is a favorite pastime among people of all ages. Not only is it a fun way to beat the heat but also provides a ton of health benefits.
While most are aware of its cardiovascular benefits, here are some lesser-known advantages that make swimming an amazing activity for fitness and well-being.
Here, we list five surprising benefits of swimming that may make you dive into the pool more frequently.
Flexibility
Enhances flexibility and coordination
Swimming has one of the widest ranges of motion as it uses all muscle groups together.
This makes you more flexible and helps you improve your coordination over time.
The stretching and reaching movements you do in different strokes increase your joint flexibility, which helps you out in daily life and other sports.
Mental health
Boosts mental health
We all know how swimming regularly can improve mental health like nothing else.
The rhythmic motions of swimming help foster relaxation and reduce stress levels efficiently.
Just being submerged in water works wonders, as it has been scientifically proven to alleviate anxiety and depression.
This mainly due to the release of endorphins, chemicals in the brain that serve as natural mood enhancers.
Weight management
Supports weight management
Swimming also makes for an excellent exercise if you want to keep your weight in check, as it burns calories efficiently without stressing your joints.
Depending on the intensity and duration, you can burn anywhere between 200 to 500 calories per hour while swimming.
This makes it the ideal workout for those looking to maintain or lose weight.
Lung capacity
Improves lung capacity
Regular swimming sessions can also enhance lung capacity.
The controlled breathing techniques that are required during different strokes, help in this regard.
Over time, swimmers learn to take deep breaths at intervals, which strengthen respiratory muscles.
Improved lung capacity adds to better endurance, not just in swimming, but other physical activities too.
Heart health
Promotes heart health
Everybody knows swimming is good for the heart. It is cardio without stressing out the body too much.
Regular swimming helps reduce blood pressure, improves circulation, lowers the risk of heart diseases by keeping cholesterol in check.
All of these, over a period of time, lead to a healthy heart.