Citrus + chia: 5 recipes you'll love

Citrus fruits and chia seeds make for some of the most delicious, nutritious dishes. These five recipes combine their tanginess and texture perfectly, making them ideal for breakfast, snacking or desserts. They're easy to prepare and pack health benefits. Relish the vibrant flavors and versatility of citrus and chia seeds in these dishes.

Dish 1 Zesty lemon chia pudding Lemon chia pudding is an easy yet delicious treat that can be enjoyed any time of the day. For this pudding, combine two tablespoons of chia seeds with one cup of almond milk and the juice of half a lemon. Add one tablespoon of honey for sweetness. Refrigerate overnight or for four hours at least until it thickens. You'll get a creamy pudding with a zesty lemon kick.

Dish 2 Orange chia smoothie bowl An orange chia smoothie bowl is the best way to kickstart your morning. Blend one peeled orange with half a banana, one tablespoon chia seeds and half a cup yogurt until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with slices of fresh fruit like kiwi or strawberries for some extra color and flavor. This smoothie bowl promises refreshment and nourishment in every bite!

Dish 3 Grapefruit chia fresca Grapefruit chia fresca is the best refreshing drink for hot days. Mix freshly squeezed grapefruit juice from two grapefruits with two tablespoons of soaked chia seeds in water for about ten minutes (let them swell up nicely) before adding them into your drink mixture with some ice cubes (if you like). Stir well before serving chilled over ice cubes (if you prefer too).

Dish 4 Lime chia energy bars Lime chia energy bars are perfect for busy days. Mix one cup oats, half a cup of chopped nuts, and a quarter cup of dried cranberries with the zest and juice of one lime. Add three tablespoons each of honey and melted coconut oil, then three tablespoons of dry roasted unsweetened shredded coconut flakes. Press into a lined tray, refrigerate for at least thirty minutes, and slice into bars.