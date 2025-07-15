Make virtual wedding anniversaries special: Here's how

Celebrating a wedding anniversary virtually can be just as memorable and meaningful as an in-person event. With some thoughtful planning and creativity, couples can enjoy their special day from the comfort of their home while connecting with loved ones online. Here are five unique ideas to host a virtual wedding anniversary that will be cherished for years to come.

Dinner party Host a virtual dinner party Invite your friends and family for a virtual dinner party. Coordinate with your guests to prepare similar dishes, or share recipes beforehand, so everyone can enjoy the same meal together. Set up your dining area with candles and flowers, and get on video conferencing tools to connect with your loved ones. This shared experience will bring a sense of togetherness, despite the physical distance.

Photo album Create a digital photo album Compile photos from your years together into a digital photo album/slideshow. Share this collection during your virtual celebration, letting guests reminisce about past memories with you. You can also invite friends and family to contribute their own photos or videos, adding personal touches that make the presentation even more special.

Game Night Plan an online game night Organize an online game night with games that everyone can play from their homes. You can go for trivia quizzes, board games modified for online play, or even interactive apps made for group fun. This fun activity will not only spread laughter and bonding among participants but also make your anniversary celebration entertaining.

Movie streaming Stream your favorite movie together Pick one of your favorite movies or series episodes that is special in your relationship history and stream it simultaneously with guests using platforms like Teleparty (formerly Netflix Party). Get viewers to chat about scenes via text messages during breaks. This adds another layer of interaction beyond just watching alone at home.