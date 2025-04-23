Cooking with spinach: Unique recipes to try
What's the story
Spinach is one of the most versatile leafy greens loaded with nutrients such as iron, calcium, vitamins A and C.
You can add it to a variety of dishes to make them tastier and healthier.
Here, we have interesting recipes that will make spinach the star of your meal.
They are easy to make and will allow you to relish this healthy vegetable.
Pasta delight
Spinach and ricotta stuffed shells
Spinach and ricotta stuffed shells are a delicious way to sneak spinach in your meals.
The large pasta shells are packed with a mixture of fresh spinach, creamy ricotta cheese, garlic, and herbs.
The stuffed shells are then baked in a rich tomato sauce until bubbly.
Not only is this dish satisfying, but it also offers a good dose of calcium from the cheese and iron from the spinach.
Warm comfort
Creamy spinach soup
If you love warm comforts, creamy spinach soup is just the thing for you.
Fresh spinach leaves are blended with onions, garlic, vegetable broth and cream for a smooth texture.
The soup is flavored with nutmeg for a deeper flavor.
This recipe is an easy way to eat more greens while enjoying the warm comforts of homemade soup.
Green twist
Spinach pesto pasta
Spinach pesto pasta gives a colorful spin to classic pesto dishes as it features fresh spinach leaves instead of basil as the star ingredient.
The pesto is prepared by blending spinach, pine nuts or walnuts, Parmesan cheese, garlic cloves, olive oil, salt, and pepper until smooth.
Tossed with cooked pasta noodles (like spaghetti or penne), this dish makes for an easy yet delicious meal option.
Breakfast boost
Savory spinach pancakes
Savory spinach pancakes make an exciting alternative for breakfast lovers who are looking beyond sweet options like syrup-drenched pancakes or waffles topped with fruit compote.
Prepared using flour mixed along with egg substitutes, milk or plant-based alternatives, and finely-chopped fresh baby leaves mixed well before frying them up golden brown,
these savory delights can be served hot off the skillet with yogurt dip if you like.