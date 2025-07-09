5 ways to decorate your space with vintage maps

Vintage maps can add a unique touch to your home decor, both aesthetically and historically. You can use them in different creative ways to beautify any room. Be it an eye-catching focal point or a simple character, vintage maps have versatile options for decorating. Here are five practical ways to incorporate vintage maps into your home decor, each with its own distinct charm and functionality.

Feature wall Create a feature wall A feature wall dressed with vintage maps can be a showstopper in any room. By draping an entire wall with various maps, you give a visually appealing backdrop that sparks conversation and intrigue. It particularly looks good in living rooms or study areas where the wall can become a conversation starter. Select maps of different regions or eras for added variety and dimension.

Framed art Frame individual maps Framing individual vintage maps is another great way to integrate them into your decor. Choose frames that match your room's modern or traditional style to beautify the space further. These framed beauties can be hung on walls like paintings or put on shelves for a more easy-going look. This way you can showcase specific places that are special to you.

Table covers Use as table covers Vintage maps also make for unique table covers, adding character and interest to dining areas or coffee tables. Just place the map under glass for protection while allowing it to remain visible and functional as part of your furniture's surface design. Not only does this preserve the map, but it also makes it easy to change out if desired without permanent alterations.

Furniture design Incorporate into furniture design Incorporating vintage maps into furniture design also offers another creative option for home decor enthusiasts. Consider using them as drawer liners in dressers or cabinets for an unexpected pop of color when opened. Or apply them directly onto surfaces like tabletops using decoupage techniques for a custom look that blends seamlessly with existing furnishings.