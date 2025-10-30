Fix foot arch pain with these exercises

Arch pain can be a common discomfort for many, affecting daily activities and overall well-being. Strengthening the muscles in the feet can help alleviate this pain and improve foot health. Here are five exercises designed to strengthen the arch muscles, providing support and stability. These exercises are simple, require minimal equipment, and can be done at home or in a gym setting.

Tip 1 Toe curls for arch support Toe curls are a great way to strengthen the muscles in your feet. For this exercise, sit comfortably with your feet flat on the floor. Place a small towel under your toes and try to scrunch it up by curling your toes inward. Repeat this movement 10 times for each foot. This exercise helps improve muscle tone and flexibility in the arches.

Tip 2 Calf raises to enhance stability Calf raises not only strengthen calves but also engage arch muscles. Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding onto a wall or chair for balance if needed. Slowly rise onto your toes, lifting heels off the ground, then lower back down gently. Aim for three sets of 10 repetitions to enhance stability and support in the arches.

Tip 3 Arch lifts for direct strengthening Arch lifts directly target arch muscles for strengthening. Sit or stand with feet flat on the ground. Without curling your toes, try to lift the middle part of your foot upwards, creating an arch shape. Hold for a few seconds before releasing. Repeat 10 times per foot to build strength and endurance in the arches.

Tip 4 Ankle circles for flexibility Ankle circles improve flexibility and blood circulation around the feet, which is essential for arch health. Sit or lie down comfortably with one leg extended outwards. Rotate your ankle clockwise 10 times, then switch to counterclockwise rotations for another 10 repetitions before switching legs.