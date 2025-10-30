Fermented foods: How to add them to your daily routine

Fermented foods have been a part of traditional diets for centuries, and for good reason. These are rich in probiotics, which can improve gut health and digestion. For beginners, adding fermented foods to their diet can be a simple yet effective way to boost their well-being. Here are some ways you can easily include fermented foods in your daily routine.

Tip 1 Start with yogurt Yogurt is one of the most accessible fermented food options available. It is rich in probiotics that promote a healthy balance of gut bacteria. When choosing yogurt, look for labels that mention "live and active cultures" to ensure it contains beneficial probiotics. Starting with a small serving each day can help your digestive system adjust gradually.

Tip 2 Explore Kefir grains Kefir grains are another excellent source of probiotics. They can be added to milk or water to create a tangy drink similar to yogurt but with a wider variety of beneficial bacteria. Kefir is easy to make at home by adding kefir grains to your choice of liquid, and letting it ferment for 24 hours. This process makes a probiotic-rich beverage that supports gut health.

Tip 3 Try sauerkraut and kimchi Sauerkraut and kimchi are fermented vegetable dishes that pack a punch of flavor and nutrition. These foods are made by fermenting cabbage with salt and spices, creating a rich source of probiotics. Adding small amounts of sauerkraut or kimchi as side dishes or toppings can enhance meals while providing digestive benefits.

Tip 4 Incorporate miso paste Miso paste, made from fermented soybeans, is a versatile ingredient used in soups, dressings, and marinades. It adds depth of flavor while providing probiotics that support gut health. When cooking with miso paste, avoid boiling it as high temperatures can kill its beneficial bacteria; instead, add it towards the end of cooking processes.