Gardening 101: How to fix sunburned leaves

Indoor plants can add a touch of nature to our homes, but they are not immune to sunburn. Overexposure to sunlight can cause leaves to turn brown or crispy at the edges. This is a common problem for plant lovers who want their greenery to thrive indoors. Knowing how to fix and prevent sunburned leaves is key to keeping your plants healthy and vibrant.

Tip 1 Adjust light exposure gradually If your plant is suffering from sunburn, gradually adjusting its light exposure can do wonders. Instead of moving it directly into the shade, try placing it in indirect sunlight for a few days. This way, the plant can adapt slowly and reduce stress. Once it shows signs of recovery, you can gradually increase its exposure to light again, but in a controlled manner.

Tip 2 Use sheer curtains or blinds To protect your indoor plants from harsh sunlight, you can use sheer curtains or blinds. These allow natural light to filter through while reducing its intensity by a significant amount. This way, you can prevent further sunburn damage while still giving your plants enough light for photosynthesis.

Tip 3 Rotate plants regularly Rotating your plants regularly ensures that all parts get equal exposure to light, minimizing uneven sunburn damage. By rotating them every week or so, you ensure that no side gets too much direct sunlight while the other side remains in the shade.

Tip 4 Maintain optimal humidity levels Humidity levels play a major role in plant health. Low humidity can worsen sunburn symptoms by causing leaves to lose moisture quickly. Using a humidifier or placing water trays near your plants can help maintain optimal humidity levels indoors, keeping them hydrated and reducing stress on their leaves.