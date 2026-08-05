Don't throw away torn socks! Try these easy fixes
What's the story
Repairing torn socks is a practical skill that can save you money and reduce waste. Instead of discarding damaged socks, why not mend them? This guide provides straightforward techniques to repair common sock problems, ensuring they remain functional and comfortable. By following these steps, you can extend the life of your socks while contributing to a more sustainable lifestyle.
Tip 1
Patch small holes with fabric glue
For small holes in socks, fabric glue is an easy fix.
Just apply a small amount of fabric glue around the hole's edges and press the fabric together.
Let it dry as per the manufacturer's instructions.
This method works well for minor tears and keeps the sock's original shape intact without requiring sewing skills.
Tip 2
Use a needle and thread for repairs
For bigger tears, a needle and thread is your best bet.
Pick a thread that matches the sock's color to make the repair less visible.
Start by knotting one end of the thread, then sew through both sides of the tear with small, even stitches.
This method is durable and works well for most sock materials.
Tip 3
Reinforce worn areas with darning
Darning is an age-old technique to reinforce worn-out areas on socks.
Take a darning needle and wool yarn to weave new threads over the damaged area.
Start by making a crisscross pattern over the hole, then fill in the gaps with horizontal stitches.
This method not only repairs but also strengthens high-wear areas of your socks.
Tip 4
Replace elastic bands easily
If your sock's elastic band has lost its stretch, you can easily replace it.
Carefully cut out the old elastic with scissors, and use a safety pin to attach a new piece of elastic to one end of the sock's cuff.
Thread it through the cuff by pulling on the safety pin until it comes out at the other end, then remove the pin once done.