How to style flared trousers this winter

Flared trousers are making a comeback this winter, offering a stylish yet comfortable option for the season. These versatile pants can be paired with a range of tops and accessories to create different looks for various occasions. Whether you're heading out for a casual day or an evening event, flared trousers can be your go-to choice. Here are five ways to style them this winter.

Tip 1 Pair with oversized sweaters Oversized sweaters make for a perfect match with flared trousers, giving you warmth and style. The loose fit of the sweater balances the wide leg of the trousers, making for a flattering silhouette. Choose neutral colors like beige or gray to keep the look cohesive, or go for bold hues to make a statement.

Tip 2 Add a tailored blazer For a more polished look, add a tailored blazer over your top with flared trousers. This combination is perfect for office settings or formal gatherings where you want to look professional yet fashionable. Stick to classic colors like navy or black for the blazer and pair it with solid-colored tops underneath.

Tip 3 Opt for ankle boots Ankle boots make for the perfect footwear choice to wear with flared trousers this winter. They give an added height without compromising on comfort, making them ideal for long hours of wear. Go for leather or suede materials depending on your preference and weather conditions.

Tip 4 Experiment with crop tops Crop tops give an interesting contrast to high-waisted flared trousers, making them ideal for casual outings or weekend get-togethers. This combination is perfect if you want to show off your waistline while keeping it warm with layers on top, like cardigans or light jackets.