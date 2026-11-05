Flat hair? Try these tricks for a fuller, bouncier look
What's the story
Flat hair can be a challenge, but with the right hairstyles, you can add instant volume and bounce. Whether your hair is naturally flat or you want to give it a lift, there are several styles that can help you achieve a fuller look. From classic curls to modern layers, these hairstyles are easy to maintain and perfect for any occasion. Here are some effective ways to add volume to flat hair.
Tip 1
Layered cut for added bounce
A layered haircut is an excellent way to add volume to flat hair. By cutting different lengths, layers create movement and texture, making your hair look fuller.
This style works well with straight and wavy hair types, giving them a lift at the roots.
Regular trims every six weeks can help maintain the shape and prevent split ends.
Tip 2
Volumizing mousse application
Using volumizing mousse can dramatically amp up the body of flat hair.
Apply it on damp hair before blow-drying for maximum effect.
The product gives lift at the roots and defines natural waves or curls without making them stiff or sticky.
Choose a lightweight formula for everyday use without weighing down your strands.
Tip 3
Teasing techniques for root lift
Teasing is an age-old trick to pump up the volume at the roots of flat hair.
Use a fine-toothed comb to gently backcomb sections of your hair near the scalp before smoothing over the top layer for a polished finish.
This technique works best with medium-length or longer hairstyles.
Tip 4
Hot rollers for instant volume
Hot rollers are another handy tool to instantly add volume to flat hair.
Roll sections of your damp hair in hot rollers, and leave them on for 10 to 15 minutes before removing them gently.
This gives you bouncy curls that last all day long without needing much maintenance.
Tip 5
Blow-dry upside down technique
Blow-drying upside down is a simple, yet effective technique to add volume to flat hair.
Bend over at the waist while blow-drying your damp locks with a round brush, lifting each section from the roots as you go along.
This method adds natural lift and fullness all over your head, giving you a fuller look without any products or tools.