Try these recipes featuring quinoa and jackfruit

Quinoa and jackfruit are two of the most popular ingredients nowadays, thanks to their nutritional value and versatility. Quinoa, the protein-rich grain, has a nutty flavor and a fluffy texture. Jackfruit, on the other hand, has a fibrous texture and absorbs flavors well. Together, they make for unique culinary experiences that suit all palates. Here are some ways to combine them into delicious dishes.

Dish 1 Quinoa salad with jackfruit A quinoa salad with jackfruit makes for a refreshing meal option. Cooked quinoa acts as the base, giving a light yet filling element. Ripe jackfruit pieces add a sweet contrast to the dish. Toss in some fresh vegetables like cucumber and bell peppers for an added crunch. A simple dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper brings out the flavors without overpowering.

Dish 2 Jackfruit tacos with quinoa filling Jackfruit tacos filled with quinoa make for an exciting fusion dish. The shredded jackfruit mimics traditional taco fillings while absorbing spices beautifully. Combine it with cooked quinoa seasoned with cumin and paprika for an earthy taste profile. Top it off with avocado slices or salsa to add freshness and creaminess to each bite.

Dish 3 Stir-fried quinoa and jackfruit Stir-frying quinoa with jackfruit makes for a quick but delicious meal option on busy days. Start by sauteing onions until translucent then add cooked quinoa into the pan with shredded young green jackfruits seasoned lightly with soy sauce or tamari sauce if you prefer gluten-free options. Finish off by garnishing chopped spring onions over the top just before serving time.