Into wildlife photography? Explore these spots in Gambia
What's the story
Gambia, a small West African nation, is home to some of the most picturesque and unexplored wildlife photography spots. While most people know about its popular attractions, there are hidden gems that offer unique opportunities to capture the beauty of nature. These lesser-known locations provide photographers with a chance to explore diverse ecosystems and witness rare wildlife in their natural habitats.
Abuko Reserve
Abuko Nature Reserve: A photographer's paradise
Abuko Nature Reserve is a must-visit for wildlife photographers. The reserve is home to a variety of birds, monkeys, and reptiles.
The dense forest and wetlands create an ideal backdrop for capturing the beauty of nature.
Photographers can easily spot green vervet monkeys and various bird species here. The reserve's proximity to the capital city makes it easily accessible.
Tanji Reserve
Tanji Bird Reserve: A haven for birdwatchers
Tanji Bird Reserve is a paradise for bird lovers, with over 200 species of birds, including migratory ones from Europe and North America.
The reserve's diverse habitats, from mangroves to lagoons, make it a perfect place for bird photography.
The best time to visit is during the migration season, when the number of birds increases dramatically.
River Gambia Park
River Gambia National Park: Explore remote islands
River Gambia National Park has remote islands that are only accessible by boat.
These islands are home to a number of wildlife, including chimpanzees and hippos.
The park provides an opportunity to capture these animals in their natural environment, without human interference.
The scenic river views add to the photographic opportunities available here.
Kiang West Park
Kiang West National Park: Diverse ecosystems await
Kiang West National Park offers diverse ecosystems, from savannahs to mangroves, making it ideal for wildlife photography.
The park is home to several mammals, including antelopes and monkeys, as well as numerous bird species.
Photographers can explore different terrains within the park, ensuring varied photographic opportunities throughout their visit.