Planning forest adventures in Estonia? These snacks are unmissable

Estonia 's forests provide a peaceful escape into nature, and what better way to enjoy this tranquility than with some delicious snacks? Whether you're a local or a visitor, exploring the forest trails can be made even better with these traditional Estonian treats. They are not just easy to carry but also give you a taste of the country's culinary heritage. Here are five must-try snacks for your forest adventure in Estonia.

Snack 1 Rye bread with butter Rye bread is a staple in Estonian cuisine and makes for a perfect snack while trekking through the woods. Its dense texture and earthy flavor pair well with a spread of butter. Not only is rye bread filling, but it also gives you energy to keep you going during your hike. You can easily pack some slices in your bag for a quick bite on the go.

Snack 2 Marzipan treats Marzipan is a sweet treat made from almonds and sugar, and is famous in Estonia. These little confections are often shaped like fruits or animals, and can be eaten as they are or used as a decoration on cakes. Marzipan treats make for an indulgent pick-me-up when you're taking a break from hiking.

Snack 3 Smoked fish jerky For those who like savory snacks, smoked fish jerky is an ideal choice. Prepared from local fish varieties, this snack is rich in protein and has a smoky flavor that is irresistible. It comes in vacuum-sealed packs, making it easy to carry around without spoiling.

Snack 4 Berry muffins Berry muffins are another delightful option for forest adventurers in Estonia. Made with locally sourced berries like blueberries or lingonberries, these muffins are moist and flavorful. They provide natural sweetness without being overly sugary. Perfect for an energy boost during hikes.