5 must-try snacks in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh , the heart of Incredible India, is known for its cultural richness, and diverse food culture. Among the many offerings are its age-old snacks which have been forgotten in the shadow of more popular dishes, over time. These forgotten snacks have a special place in the state's food history and deserve to be discovered by foodies. Here's why.

Dish 1 Poha jalebi: A sweet and savory delight Poha jalebi is a classic breakfast combination from Madhya Pradesh, especially popular in Indore. Poha, made from flattened rice, is lightly seasoned with turmeric, mustard seeds, and green chilies. It is often garnished with sev and fresh coriander leaves. The dish is paired with jalebi, a sweet made from fermented batter, fried into circular shapes and soaked in sugar syrup. Sweet and savory, isn't it?

Dish 2 Bhutte ka kees: Corn-based snack Bhutte ka kees is a traditional snack prepared from grated corn cooked with spices like mustard seeds, turmeric, green chilies, and asafoetida. Coming from Indore as well, this dish highlights the use of corn in native cuisine, aside from the regular usage. The creamy texture is given by adding milk, while tanginess is added by lemon juice to balance the flavors.

Dish 3 Garadu: Spicy yam treat Garadu has deep-fried yam cubes spiced with spices like chili powder and chaat masala on the list. This street food favorite gets extra popular during winters when locals get an abundance of yams in local markets of Madhya Pradesh cities like Indore or Ujjain. Vendors serve them hot off their stalls to make for an irresistible treat on chilly evenings.