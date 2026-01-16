If you're into free diving, then this is for you

Africa is home to some of the most fascinating thermal springs, which are perfect for free diving lovers. These natural wonders give an opportunity to explore underwater landscapes while enjoying warm waters. From crystal-clear visibility to unique geological formations, these springs make for an unforgettable experience. Here's a look at five thermal springs in Africa that are perfect for free diving adventures.

#1 Blue Nile Spring: A diver's paradise Located in Ethiopia, the Blue Nile Spring is famous for its clear waters and rich biodiversity. The spring provides divers with an opportunity to explore underwater caves and rock formations. The temperature of the water remains constant throughout the year, making it a perfect spot for free divers. With its rich aquatic life, the spring makes for an exciting adventure for those willing to explore its depths.

#2 Olumirin Waterfalls: A hidden gem Nestled in Nigeria, Olumirin Waterfalls is not just about the beauty of the falls but also about the thermal springs that lie around it. The warm waters of these springs make for an ideal spot for free diving enthusiasts looking for a less crowded place. The surrounding lush greenery adds to the charm of this hidden gem, making it a perfect getaway for nature lovers.

#3 Lake Bogoria: A unique ecosystem Lake Bogoria in Kenya is famous for its high salinity and geothermal activity. The lake has several thermal springs that are ideal for free diving. These springs create a unique ecosystem with different species of fish and other aquatic life. Divers can explore the colorful underwater world while enjoying the therapeutic benefits of the mineral-rich waters.

#4 Banjul Thermal Springs: Coastal adventure Located along Gambia's coastline, Banjul Thermal Springs offers a unique combination of coastal scenery and underwater exploration opportunities. These springs provide warm waters ideal for free diving enthusiasts looking to experience both marine life and geological features beneath the surface. The proximity to Banjul city makes it easily accessible while offering a tranquil escape from urban life.