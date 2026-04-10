How to master bakery-style French rolls at home

French rolls are a classic bread item that can elevate any meal. With their soft texture and crusty exterior, they are perfect for sandwiches or just enjoying with butter. Making the perfect French roll at home is not as difficult as it seems. With a few simple steps, you can master this art and impress your family and friends with homemade goodness.

Tip 1 Choosing the right flour Selecting the right flour is crucial for making French rolls. Go for all-purpose flour or bread flour, as they provide the necessary gluten content to make the rolls chewy and airy. Avoid using cake flour, as it has a lower protein content, which may result in dense rolls. The right flour will give you a better rise and texture.

Tip 2 Mastering dough consistency Getting the right dough consistency is key to making perfect French rolls. The dough should be soft but not sticky when you touch it. If it is too sticky, add a little more flour while kneading. Proper kneading helps develop gluten, giving the structure and elasticity to the dough.

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Tip 3 Perfecting shaping techniques Shaping your dough correctly ensures even baking and an appealing look. Divide your dough into equal portions before shaping each piece into an oval or round shape, depending on your preference. Tightly roll each portion to trap air inside, which helps achieve a light texture after baking.

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Tip 4 Baking at optimal temperature Baking temperature is critical for achieving that signature crust on French rolls. Preheat your oven to about 220 degrees Celsius (425 degrees Fahrenheit) before placing your shaped rolls inside. This high temperature helps create steam in the oven, giving you a crisp crust while keeping the inside soft.