Frugal DIY boardwalk and pathway building in Africa
What's the story
Building a boardwalk or pathway in your garden or community space in Africa doesn't have to break the bank.
With some clever repurposing and a dash of DIY spirit, you can create a sturdy and beautiful walkway without emptying your wallet.
This article delves into the art of budget-friendly boardwalks and pathways, harnessing the power of locally sourced materials and the magic of your own two hands.
Local sourcing
Choose local materials
Choosing local materials is both cost-effective and better for the environment.
In Africa, materials like bamboo, stone, and recycled wood are often more affordable and readily available than imported alternatives.
For example, bamboo can be harvested locally in many areas and is incredibly strong and durable. It is perfect for building boardwalks.
Upcycling
Recycle and reuse
Reusing old materials is a budget-friendly and eco-conscious way to add style to your garden.
Old wooden pallets, often free from local shops or warehouses, can be transformed into attractive walkways with a rustic appeal.
Likewise, you can gather broken tiles or stones to craft a distinctive mosaic pathway that adds personality to any garden or outdoor space.
Collective effort
Community involvement
Involving the community in the construction process can drastically cut labor costs.
By coordinating community workdays where neighbors volunteer their time and skills, you not only cultivate a sense of ownership among residents but also expedite the completion of the project.
This model has proven effective in African communities where the concept of communal effort is deeply ingrained in the culture.
Design efficiency
Simple design choices
Keeping the design simple is the most cost-effective way to manage expenses. Intricate patterns and structures may look appealing, but they require more time and resources to build.
A simple design with clean lines is not only elegant but also ensures less waste during construction.
Plus, designing your pathway or boardwalk with fewer curves reduces the need for cutting materials, saving both time and resources.
Sustainability
Maintenance plan
Designing with maintenance in mind saves you from costly repairs down the road.
Choosing materials that are both durable and appropriate for your climate is key to a long-lasting pathway.
Regular upkeep, like sealing wooden surfaces, prevents rot and termite damage.
A simple but effective maintenance routine will keep your boardwalk or pathway looking great for years, without breaking the bank.